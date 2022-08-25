Masked burglars tied up elderly couple and put them in a cupboard as they raided their home and made off with jewellery worth tens of thousands of pounds.

It happened on Brook Road in the village of Thriplow, Cambridgeshire, at around 2am on Wednesday.

Cambridgeshire Police said three masked men burgled a home and made off with jewellery worth more than £25,000.

The elderly couple were tied up and put in a cupboard during the burglary, said officers.

Det Insp Juliet Heald from Cambridgeshire Police said: “Thankfully the occupants were unharmed but are understandably shaken by the incident.

“We would like to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the early hours of the morning or saw these two vehicles travelling in convoy.”

Neighbours alerted police at about 2.35am after hearing the house alarm.

The offenders escaped in a van and on a motorcycle.

