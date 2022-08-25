A paedophile has been jailed after asking a 13-year-old girl to send a naked picture to him - the day before he was due to be sentenced for other offences.

Thomas Turney, 41, was caught at his Cambridge home in March this year after the girl in fact turned out to be an adult.

It was just a matter of hours before he was due to be sentenced for a number of breaches of a court order and sex offender requirements.

Turney was jailed for three years at Cambridge Crown Court, having admitted seven breaches of his sexual harm prevention order (SHPO), two counts of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and two counts of failing to comply with sex offender register notification requirements.

He was also given a 10-year SHPO.

The court heard Turney had also asked another adult pretending to be a 13-year-old girl if she wanted sex with him and requested a picture. He repeatedly asked another posing as a 13-year-old if she wanted a boyfriend and told her that 13 was not too young.

When looking through his phone police found another dating app and a fake Facebook profile he had been using, all of which put him in breach of his sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) which forbids him from communicating with any child he had not met in person or should reasonably be aware to be under 18.

The following day, Turney, was supposed to be sentenced after admitting three breaches of an SHPO and two breaches of his sex offender register notification requirements. That hearing was adjourned.

Det Con Andrew McKeane said: “Thomas Turney clearly knew the requirements of both his SHPO as well as his notification requirements but showed blatant disregard for them by using different names on dating apps and social media, not telling police about some of the apps and names he was using and attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

“He is a risk to children and I am grateful that we were alerted to this illegal behaviour which in turn brought about a swift guilty plea.

“Cambridgeshire Constabulary take a zero-tolerance approach and our main aim [...] is to protect vulnerable children whether in the real world or online."

