The country's oldest student is celebrating GCSE success - after passing his Maths exams at the age of 92.

Derek Skipper - a former RAF radar engineer in the Korean War - discovered on Thursday morning he had achieved a Grade 5, the highest grade possible on his paper.

His Maths GCSE is just the latest accolade for Mr Skipper, who already has a British Empire Medal for his military service.

On Twitter, he was congratulated by his school Comberton Village College.

Mr Skipper previously told ITV News he had prepared for his exams by learning over Zoom and using YouTube tutorials.

"Other people try crosswords and that doesn't turn me on very much," he said.

"So I thought I'd try to have a go and improve my mind. People did tell me I was a bit daft."

The grandfather from Orwell, near Cambridge, signed up for a free adult education course run by The Cam Academy Trust at Comberton Village College.

It involved five hours of tuition a week on Zoom and he had 100% attendance.

Derek Skipper used a NHS magnifying glass to help him read the GCSE maths text books. Credit: ITV News Anglia

He then took the GCSE foundation paper in a school hall full of 15 and 16-year-olds.

He said he wished he could have taken the higher one, though that was not an option on the adult education programme.

Mr Skipper was hoping to achieve a level four or five on the maths foundation paper. Credit: ITV News Anglia

When ITV News spoke to Mr Skipper before his exams, he said he had discovered YouTube during the course of his revision.

"You just want to know anything and YouTube’s your boy. I watched a lot of tutorials," he added.

On taking the GCSE, Mr Skipper said: “I thoroughly enjoyed it and learned a lot about using a calculator.

"What else are you going to do with your life? Do you just want to die off? You may as well enjoy it."

