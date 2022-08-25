A nurse trapped in an "unhappy" marriage has been convicted of murdering her husband as he slept.

Rebecca Searing, 52, stabbed her husband Paul Searing, 57, twice in the abdomen as he lay in bed on 12 February, then called 999.

When officers arrived she made comments including “I can’t believe I’ve just done this” and “I will go down for this”.

She had admitted manslaughter but was found guilty of murder by a jury at Chelmsford Crown Court, after three days of deliberations at the end of a two-week trial.

Searing denied murder on the grounds that she had lost control at the time of the attack.

During the trial, the jury heard the marriage between the couple had been "unhappy", with accusations of domestic abuse on both sides, and both regularly drinking heavily.

They were told that Searing's computer had contained documents appearing to relate to killing a person, including the words "make your mind up if it's time to kill". A bloodstained knife was also found in the house.

Police at the scene in Ryecroft in Harlow. Credit: Essex Police

Searing, dressed in a maroon long-sleeve T-shirt, showed no emotion as the verdict was delivered.

She will be sentenced on 7 September.

Searing had claimed the alleged abuse she suffered by her husband was happening monthly, with the lockdown caused by the Covid pandemic exacerbating matters.

Searing had told the court: "The last thing I recall is Paul saying I'm hopeless and useless.

"I don't recall calling 999, I don't recall stabbing him and I don't recall any argument or me feeling scared."

Judge Morgan said a paramedic had heard Searing say: "I just took my chance."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know