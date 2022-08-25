Rishi Sunak told an audience at the penultimate Conservative leadership hustings that he would rather his rival Liz Truss be prime minister rather than Boris Johnson.

South West Norfolk MP and Foreign Secretary Truss is the frontrunner to win the Tory leadership contest and get the keys to Number 10.

But when asked at the Norwich meeting who would make a better PM, if not him, Mr Sunak said: "Oh gosh, I mean, Liz Truss, we're here in her home town.

"And regardless of that, or home area, look, we've got to move forward as a party. Lots of you here, I'm sure (are) upset with me for resigning, wish Boris was here, that is not going to help us move forward."

Mr Sunak had kicked off the meeting by vowing to tackle "lefty woke culture" and make responsible fiscal choices.

The former chancellor was applauded by the audience in Norwich after saying he wants to "take on this lefty woke culture that seems to want to cancel our history, our values and our women".

In a sideswipe at his rival's fiscal plans, Mr Sunak promised not to "pursue policies that risk making inflation far worse and last far longer, especially if those policies amount to borrowing £50 billion and putting that on the country's credit card".

He also promised to restore trust in rural communities, saying "that means increasing the supply of British food, protecting agricultural land and unequivocally backing British farmers."

Meanwhile Ms Truss took a pop at her rival by vowing to "take on" the so-called "Treasury orthodoxy" that means money is funnelled into areas already heavily invested in an apparent swipe at Mr Sunak.

Speaking at the penultimate leadership hustings in Norwich, hosted by TalkTV, she said: "I would level up in a Conservative way, by setting up low tax investment zones where local communities want them, driving business, growth and investment.

"And I'll also take on the Treasury orthodoxy, the rules that currently mean that more investment goes into areas that already have the investment."

There were a number of protesters outside the venue campaigning on a number of issues, including disability issues.

Conservative party members have until 5pm on 2 September to cast their vote in the leadership race.

The next prime minister will then be announced on 5 September.

Before the debate, Truss and Sunak shared how their plans would benefit the East of England.

Truss vowed to “turbocharge” the East Anglian economy, while Sunak set his sights on fixing failing mental health services.

Ms Truss said she would unleash the private sector in the area with “tax cuts and better regulation”.

As part of his package of proposals for the region, former chancellor Mr Sunak pledged to order a review of controversial plans to run a 180km power line across East Anglia and Essex.

