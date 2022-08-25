A seven-vehicle crash overnight has closed the M1 northbound in Northamptonshire, with the road not expected to reopen this morning.

The crash happened at around midnight on Wednesday between junctions 15 for Northampton and 15A for Towcester.It involved three lorries, three cars and a van.

Diversions have been put in place, and delays of up to an hour are being reported on the approach to the road closure.

National Highways said: “Northamptonshire Police are currently leading the response to a serious multiple vehicle collision which took place at midnight.“Police are carrying out collision investigations, the road is expected to remain closed throughout the morning.

"National Highways have resources on standby to carry out carriageway clear up and assessment works due to reports of a fuel spillage at scene. “

