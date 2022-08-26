The RSPCA is appealing after a walker found three ferrets trapped in a box which had been nailed shut and left in woodland.

The discovery was made in Shouldham woods near King's Lynn in Norfolk, when a member of the public found the animals huddled together in a wooden box with a metal grille attached across the top.

The three male ferrets, which the charity said were in good health, have now been taken to the RSPCA animal centre at West Winch

They were discovered at around 8pm on Thursday, 18 August.

RSPCA animal rescue officer Craig Plumley, who is investigating the incident, said: “I’m keen to hear from anyone who may know who is responsible for abandoning these poor ferrets in such an irresponsible way.

“Times are tough at the moment but please, please never abandon your pet - but instead ask for help before things get so desperate."

The charity has launched its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign this summer, which calls on the public to help support the charity's frontline teams so they can save more animals.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RSPCA's confidential investigation line on 0300 123 8018.