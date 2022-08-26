Health Secretary Steve Barclay has said he will meet the family of Archie Battersbee to discuss concerns about the legal battle over the 12-year-old's life-support treatment.

Archie's parents, supported by their local MP, had called for a meeting as they seek to overhaul the way in which such cases are handled by the legal and health systems.

Anna Firth, the MP for Southend West, said the way the family had been treated was "just not appropriate", and called for more understanding for those going through such traumatic experiences.

Mr Barclay said he would meet the family "in due course" in an interview with the BBC, adding that Archie's case had been "hugely sensitive".

The youngster died on 6 August after a lengthy legal battle that had begun in April, shortly after he was found unconscious at home.

His mother, Hollie Dance, believes he was taking part in an online challenge. He never regained consciousness.

Doctors treating him at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, believed he was brain-stem dead, and asked a High Court judge to rule on his care.

Mr Justice Hayden said that continued life-support treatment was not in Archie's best interests and, after several legal appeals, his decision was upheld and life support was withdrawn on 6 August.

Mr Barclay, who was appointed as health secretary in July amid the mass resignations which sparked Boris Johnson's downfall as prime minister, was speaking on a visit to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Thursday.

He said: "I think everyone involved in this case recognises the huge sensitivity and the tragedy the family has faced.

"Obviously as a minister I have been very mindful there was a court process... and be respectful of that, but I think everyone's hearts go out to Archie's family.

"I don't think any of us can imagine how traumatic that must have been.

"It is a hugely sensitive case and obviously people are keen to support where they can."

His family said on Thursday that Archie's funeral would take place at St Mary's Church in Prittlewell in Southend on 13 September.

