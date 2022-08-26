A single father has said the energy price cap rise is making him question how he will afford to pay for everyday life with his children.

Wayne Fosdick from Ipswich said he was already going without food so his three children could eat well.

He is one of millions of people who will be affected by the latest Ofgem energy price cap announcement. On Friday the regulator said the figure will increase by more than 80% to £3,549 from 1 October.

For people such as him who are already barely coping, the announcement has been difficult to digest. He said: "Today's news has been a big blow for single parents and everyone. It's very stressful.

"There are a lot of times where I put the kids to bed and sit and work things out, and I cry," said Mr Fosdick, father to Sky, aged six, Jacob, five, and three-year-old Riley.

"It's getting to the point where I don't know how I'm going to afford to live with the children or afford to pay for their things."

Wayne Fosdick said he was struggling to make ends meet for his three children. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Mr Fosdick lives with his three children in a house without a garden - something he said had meant paying extra to cool down the house this summer.

As his youngest child is starting nursery soon, he is looking for part-time work so he can pick up the children from school.

"[The energy price increases] are already having a massive impact on me and the children," he said. "I go without so my children can have a bigger meal for themselves.

"A lot of the time I just have a sandwich or a bit of bread so I've got that extra bit of money, because the little money that I get paid doesn't leave a lot left for a food shop to last the month."

He is hoping for government intervention to help struggling families.

But with a rise in energy prices on the way and potentially more looming in 2023, Mr Fosdick is cutting back on both luxuries and essentials.

"I've already had to cut out a lot of treats for the children over the last year and a half," he said.

"I only have minimal internet and TV and that may have to go to be able to afford to pay bills. I'm not looking forward to the winter when I have to heat the house for most of the day."

As Ofgem announced the new price cap on Friday, the regulator's chief executive urged the incoming prime minister to “act further” to tackle the impact of price rises.

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are competing to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister in September. Credit: PA

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are running to be the next prime minister in the Conservative leadership contest.

Former chancellor Mr Sunak has suggested he will cut VAT and give further help for people on lower incomes.

Foreign secretary Ms Truss, who is the favourite to win, has revealed little on what she would do to help people with the energy crisis, but is planning a "significant package of support", according to The Times.

