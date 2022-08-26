Keanu Reeves surprised pub-goers in a small English village as he visited for a meal.

The Canadian film star, famous for his roles in The Matrix and John Wick, was spotted on Thursday in Charwelton, Northamptonshire.

The 57-year-old was in the area filming a documentary about Brawn GP's F1 championship-winning year of 2009.

He visited the Fox & Hounds pub for a meal, leaving Charwelton pub regulars stunned.

Dianne King was at the pub and admitted she could not believe that it really was the film star himself.

"He was really nice," she said. "Quite quiet, but very kind and asked if I wanted a photo, after I asked him about 10 times if it was really him.

"I apologised for interrupting them, but everyone he was with were very nice and really friendly.

"I can honestly say they were all a lovely bunch of people."

Dianne King, who was at the Fox & Hounds, said she wasn't sure it was actually Keanu at first Credit: Dianne King

The actor ate a starter and vegetarian main meal, while reportedly discussing scripts with a group.

Reeves is next starring in John Wick: Chapter 4, which is due to release in 2023.

In April, Reeves' fellow Hollywood A-lister John Travolta was spotted shopping in a Norfolk Morrisons.

After stunning shoppers, the Grease star popped for a drink at a Wetherspoon pub.

