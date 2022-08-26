Dozens of budding-Bonds are flexing their fingers and gearing up for a rather unusual World Championships.

This weekend the fight to be crowned champion of the classic game Goldeneye will take place, with the prize of a golden gun trophy up for grabs.

For the uninitiated, GoldenEye was a hit game based on the popular James Bond movie of the same name.

Launched in 1997 for the Nintendo 64 console, the hit game allowed players to take on the role of 007 himself to race through a series of levels in order to save the day.

Now players will be competing at Cambridge's Centre for Computing History to be crowned the world's best.

The competition will be supervised by the game's lead developer Martin Hollis and character artist Brett Jones.

The game celebrated its 25th anniversary this year and the centre hosted a series of talks and exhibition to mark the event, like this one given by the brains behind the game.