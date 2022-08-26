A man has been jailed for life for "unending and predatory" sexual abuse.

Martin Ives, 49, of Whiting Road in Lowestoft, was found guilty in a non-recent sexual abuse case at Norwich Crown Court.

Ives was found guilty by the jury of 28 out of the 29 charges on 19 August.

He was sentenced to life in prison with no parole considered before 22 years.

The judge warned that while Ives could apply for parole, he may not necessarily be granted it, suggesting he would spend the rest of his life in prison.

It follows a conviction that saw him indicted on 29 counts of various sexual assaults and rapes against four people.

Det Ch Insp Anna Edmondson of Suffolk Police said: “The judge described Ives as possessing a significant risk and he engaged in an unending and predatory sexual abuse for over a decade so to see him behind bars for life is an extremely satisfying conclusion for everyone.”

