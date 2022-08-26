Two “vile and depraved” brothers who raped and sexually abused children have been jailed.

Connor Lappin, 24, and Kiyle Lappin, 22, were both found guilty of raping a child under 13 following a trial at Luton Crown Court.

Connor, of Clover Way, Kempston in Bedfordshire, was also found guilty of sexual assault of a child under 13, while Kiyle was found to have indecent images of children on his phone.

The pair were jailed for almost 15 years between them on Friday.

Connor was sentenced to nine years for rape and three years eight months for the sexual assault, to be served concurrently.

His younger brother Kiyle, of High Street, Bedford, was found guilty of rape and pleaded guilty to seven separate offences linked to indecent images of children.

He was sentenced to three years and four months for the rape and a total of 22 months for the images offences.

These jail terms will be served consecutively, taking his total sentence to five years and two months.

The pair were also made subject to sexual harm prevention orders for life.

Det Con Samantha Ostley, who led the investigation for Bedfordshire Police, said: “Connor and Kiyle Lappin clearly pose a risk to children in our community.

“Their actions are vile and depraved, plain and simple.

"I am glad they will now be going to prison for a very long time."

