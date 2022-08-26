Police bidding to solve the case of anonymous bones which were found in bin bags in a river have released a CCTV image of potential witnesses.

Suffolk Police were called after a man's remains were found inside two black bin bags in the River Stour in Sudbury on 27 August 2020, near Meadow Gate and Croft Bridge.

A murder investigation was launched but as the two-year anniversary approaches, the identity of the man, how he died, or how he ended up in the bags in the river is still not known.

Suffolk Police have now released a CCTV image of a man and a woman they would like to speak to in connection with the investigation.

They are being treated as potential witnesses, but are not suspects.

They were seen on Wednesday 19 August 2020, walking two dogs and pulling a shopper trolley bag along Melford Road in Sudbury.

Forensic tests have been continuing to identify the victim. It is known he was an adult male, of an athletic or muscular build, who likely died between 2008 and 2012, and was aged in his late 50s to early 60s.

Police search the area around the River Stour where the bones were found. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Latest test results have indicated the victim was a white male, approximately 5ft 9in tall, of medium build and North European, said police.

In May 2021, a 26-year-old man from Sudbury was arrested in connection with the inquiry and taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre for questioning.

He remained under investigation until recently but Suffolk Police said he will face no further action at this time.

Det Supt Mike Brown said: “We remain fully committed to solving this complex case and obtaining justice for the victim and any family he may have had.

“As we have said from the beginning, this is a very long process and when we get initial results back they very often then need to be subjected to further tests, however we continue to learn more about the victim as we go along."

Det Supt Brown added that if anyone had concerns over a male relative, friend or colleague they had not seen or heard from since between 2008 and 2012, who fitted the victim's description, they should contact Suffolk Police.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour near the river in the days and weeks preceding the discovery to come forward.

