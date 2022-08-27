Firefighters are reminding people not to use disposable BBQ's, despite the recent rain, after a large fire on a Norfolk nature reserve.

Fire crews were called to the fire which had spread on Scolt Head Island near Burnham Overy Staithe just after 4pm on Friday August 26.

Pictures from Norfolk County Fire and Rescue Service show the scorched land left as a result of the blaze.

The fire service said it started because of a disposable BBQ and said they should not be used in public parks or open green spaces.

It comes just days after the service dealt with another fire which tore through a Norfolk nature reserve just down the road, at Salthouse Heath near Kelling.

