Play Brightcove video

Watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Elodie Harper

A band of bikers have held a “rev-off” and said prayers outside the US embassy in London in memory of fellow motorcyclist Harry Dunn.

Riders from around the country were told that “Harry will not be forgotten” as they came together on the third anniversary of the death of the 19-year-old, who was killed when his motorbike was in collision with a car outside the US military base RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire.

The alleged hit-and-run driver, US citizen Anne Sacoolas, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving four months later.

She had diplomatic immunity asserted on her behalf following the crash and was able to leave the country.

Harry Dunn died in a crash outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire

At Saturday’s event in London, Joseph Kikta from Dacorum Motorcycle Riders, told ITV News Anglia that they were all there to show solidarity with the family.

"I'm here to support Harry and his family, obviously its been three years since he was sadly knocked off his bike and killed." he said.

"We're here to show solidarity that in the biker community we stand as one, so we're all here as you see to show solidarity for the family and the biker community in general.

"And that's what we're all here to show, that all the bikers - doesn't matter which club you are in - we stand together as one family."

Friend of Harry Dunn, Chelsea Wilson, stands with motorbikes outside the US Embassy. Credit: PA

Mr Dunn's friend Chelsea Wilson, 24, said she was glad to be among those marking the teenager's anniversary to help ensure her friend, who "liked anything noisy, but he loved his bikes", is "not forgotten"

She said: "This would be right up his alley.

"It is important to just remember him. What happened was a tragedy. It is important that we are here.

"We are here remembering our friend. He is not going to be forgotten."

Family spokesman Radd Seiger said: “It is a terribly sad day but no sadder than any other day that his family have to endure.

“We all miss him terribly. He was a giant of a man with an even bigger and warmer personality who cared so much about others.

“Harry’s family have chosen to mark the day privately and will not be making any further public comment at this time. They look forward to doing so however as soon as they can.

“In the meantime, and on their behalf, from the bottom of all our broken hearts, I would like to thank the tens of millions of people in the UK, USA and right around the world who continue to support them through their nightmare.

“We continue to be overwhelmed daily by messages of love and support from all over the globe and each and every one honestly gives them the strength to carry on.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know