Drop-off fees have increased at two-thirds of the UK's major airports since 2019, according to research by the RAC.

It found that Stansted Airport continues to top the table for the most expensive so-called kiss and fly charges, which are typically aimed at those dropping off someone as close to the terminal as possible.

The initial fee at the Essex airport is £7 for up to 15 minutes, an increase from £4 for 10 minutes in 2019.

A Stansted spokesman said the charge "makes an important contribution to encouraging alternative, more sustainable transport options and reducing congestion on the airport and surrounding roads".

They added passengers continue to have access to a free drop-off facility within the blue zone of the short stay car park, from where they can access the terminal via a short walk without incurring any charges.

According to the RAC investigation, 16 of the 22 airports analysed have introduced or raised charges for dropping off passengers in the past three years.

They include the UK's two busiest airports: Heathrow and Gatwick, which introduced the charge last year.

According to the RAC, Luton Airport was in the top 10 in the UK for airport charges - £5 for 10 minutes. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Luton and Southend Airports both charge £5 for 10 minutes.

RAC head of roads policy, Nicholas Lyes, said limited public transport options for some airports and concerns about train strikes mean many passengers are asking a friend or relative to give them a lift.

He went on: "Anyone dropping a loved one off at the terminal this summer will be stunned by some of these sky-high, kiss-and-drop charges.

Mr Lyes said it appears many airports have increased fees to "partially make up for two years of lost revenue" during the pandemic.

A spokesman for industry body the Airport Operators Association said airports provide clear information about parking and drop-off charges to ensure travellers are "well-informed on the range of options to suit their needs."

He added: "Airports that operate drop-off charges directly outside the terminal do so for a number of different reasons, including to manage congestion in capacity-restricted areas and to limit the environmental and air quality impacts of 'kiss and fly' journeys."

