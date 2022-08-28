Play Brightcove video

One hundred disabled and disadvantaged children have been given the day out of a lifetime in a truck convoy.

For the first time since the pandemic the annual convoy has taken to the roads.

The East Coast Truckers charity organises the event which takes children from across the East of England to the Pleasurewood Hills theme park.

Jack from Sudbury gets to ride in one of the trucks

16-year-old Jack from Sudbury in Suffolk rode in one of the trucks.

His mother Gillian Denton said: "It's amazing. It's just so kind and generous. The truckers and the staff to give up their free time, especially on a Sunday to make all the young people have the most lovely day."

The traditional ride out has been a spectacle for many years, starting off 37 years ago with just a handful of drivers.

Kerlina Wright driving in the convoy for the first time Credit: ITV Anglia

Kerlina Wright was driving in the convoy for the first time this year. She said: "It means a lot to me. I have a disabled member in my own family.

"And for me to give up my time as a driver for a day to make another little child's day special is so overwhelming. It melts my heart."

The convoy getting underway in Norwich Credit: ITV Anglia

