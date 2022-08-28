A man has needed hospital treatment after a car drove at him and then he was stabbed.

The man jumped out of the way of the car which then hit a fence and the occupants jumped out and attacked him.

It happened on Friday night in Chelmsford at the Queensland Crescent junction with Albany Close.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment where his injury is described as non-life threatening.

Detective Chief Inspector Nathan Hutchinson said: "We've already carried out a number of enquiries and spoken to residents but we'd like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have information that can help our investigation.

"I appreciate that this would have disturbed residents at the time. I would ask residents in the local area to check any CCTV or doorbell footage to see if they have captured anything that could help us.

"We'd also like anyone driving in the area around 10.15pm last night to check their dash cam footage."