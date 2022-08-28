Police have published an e-fit of a man they want to identify after a 16-year-old girl was raped.

The assault on the girl was reported back in May, but full details are only now emerging as she receives specialist support.

It happened in a wooded area between Hampson Park and Lonsdale Road in Stevenage between noon and 1pm on Monday 30 May.

Police believe it was an isolated incident and urge anyone with information to contact them.

Detective Sergeant Georgina Fenge said: "Understandably this was a devastating ordeal for the victim who did not feel able to report what had happened to her straight away. She continues to receive specialist support.

"I appreciate that this incident will have caused a great deal of concern among the community and would like to reassure people that we are doing all we can to investigate."