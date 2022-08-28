A deputy headteacher who is more used to walking the school corridors than running along coastline has managed to run the equivalent of three marathons back-to-back.

Alex Mogford is raising thousands of pounds for research into neuroendocrine, a rare type of lung cancer which claimed the life of his mother earlier this year.

He said: "I'm running the course to try and raise money for the Royal Free Charity who are doing a research project into a form of cancer, a rare form of lung cancer, that my mum, sadly died of in January.

"I want to raise as much money as possible to help them do that research. It's something which I know Mum would have been proud of."

Lindy Mogford

Mr Mogford set off from Hunstanton in Norfolk at 6am on Saturday to run the 84 miles of the Norfolk coastal path to Great Yarmouth.

His mother, Lindy, was diagnosed with the lung cancer in 2018 and the rare type she had disproportionately affects women.

A Just Giving page set up for the run has already raised £5,000.

Mr Mogford said: "Mum was very supportive of me in my running when I was a junior athlete. I never competed at a very high standard, but she was always there to cheer me on and she was still coming out to watch park runs and things like that, even a few months before she died.

"So it just seemed like a good thing to celebrate her and to try and raise some money for research into the cancer."

After running for 14 hours from Hunstanton to Horsey Gap Mr Mogford was forced to retire having covered 67 of the 84 miles.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know