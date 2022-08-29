Police have made a direct appeal to protestors following a series of demonstrations at one of Britain's largest oil refineries.

Officers say they want to start a conversation about allowing the group's protests within the law.

It comes after 8 people were arrested on Sunday night, 28 August, following reports of a group of people obstructing the road and an oil tanker.

There has been a series of protests this week and a number of protestors from the group 'Just Stop Oil' are living in tunnels under two roads leading to the Navigator depot at Thurrock, Essex.

Stoneness Road has been closed off, while the road at St Clements Way remains partially open.

Assistant Chief Constable of Essex Police, Glen Pavelin, said: "We take the concerns of this particular protest group its members and supporters seriously and willing to work with you so that your rights to peaceful protest can take place without members breaking the law.

“I would therefore like to extend my personal invitation to these protestors to start a conversation between us, where we can together find a balance that will allow your members to exercise their rights to protest effectively, whilst also doing so within the boundaries of the law.

"The current action is dangerous and putting lives at risk. We encourage those involved to re-evaluate the action they are taking.”

