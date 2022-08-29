Three people have been arrested and sound equipment seized after police shut down an unlicensed music event at the weekend.

Officers say there were 150 people at the rave with cars, generators and sound equipment when they arrived just before midnight on Saturday 27 August.

It took police more than two and a half hours to clear the site close to River Road at West Acre near King's Lynn in Norfolk

An investigation has started to find out who organised the event.

The people arrested in connection with the event include one man, aged in his late teens, on suspicion of harassment and possession of a Class B drug.

One man, aged in his 30s, has been arrested on suspicion of harassment and possession of a Class B drug.

One man, also aged in his 30s, has been arrested on suspicion of arranging and facilitating an unlicensed music event.

All three have been taken to King's Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Chief Superintendent Julie Dean said: "These types of events are incredibly dangerous.

"They are illegal and have the potential to cause serious damage to the area and disrupt the local community.

"We take a zero-tolerance approach to events of this nature and will do everything in our power to reduce the potential impact they may have by preventing, disrupting and stopping them from taking place.

"Our actions today act as a deterrent to any individual who may choose to plan an event like this in the future.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...