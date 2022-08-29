A woman has been attacked by another woman with a pair of scissors at a busy train station.

It's understood the victim was approached in an unprovoked assault and suffered scratch marks to her face and hands.

Police are appealing for witnesses and video footage of the attack at Milton Keynes Central station which happened at 11.40pm on Sunday 21 August.

A 20-year-old woman was arrested in connection and appeared at court on 23 August charged with attempted wounding with intent, criminal damage and possession of cannabis.

She has been remanded in custody until her next appearance.

