Firefighters battled to get control of a hay stack fire which took hold in less than a minute.

The blaze broke out in Biggleswade in Bedfordshire on Monday, and crews worked to stop the fire spreading to nearby fields.

In the continuing dry conditions, the fire had spread to the entire stack in just 40 seconds, said the fire service.

People were advised to keep their doors and windows closed as smoke blew nearby.

Crews returned on Tuesday morning to reinspect the scene.

The fire was tackled by several crews from Bedfordshire. Credit: Biggleswade Community Fire Station

A spokesman reminded people to take simple safety measures in the hot weather.

"When you are out on warm days please do not discard cigarettes or use disposable BBQ - fortunately this time nobody was hurt," they said on Facebook.

"A fire can start in seconds and in this case the whole stack was alight within 40 seconds."

Fire services across the East of England have experienced one of their busiest summers on record, as the prolonged dry and hot weather has left ground and vegetation parched.

