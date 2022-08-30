A man who beat up his partner, giving her a black eye and chipped tooth, has been jailed.

David Wojtowych tried to grab her by the throat after an argument in October last year.

The 41-year-old of Bedford Street, Peterborough, was jailed for 20 months, having previously pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm.

Charges of assault and controlling/coercive behaviour were ordered to stay on file. Wojtowych was also given a five-year restraining order and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £156.

The victim contacted Cambridgeshire Police in December after he assaulted her at his then home in Eastfield, Peterborough.

He was said to be upset about not seeing much of her over Christmas and the victim tried to cuddle him in bed but then woke up in pain after the assault.

Wojtowych was holding her and said "shush, the police will come".

Initially he stopped the victim from getting up but eventually she saw her injuries in a mirror.

When she tried to leave, Wojtowych picked up a knife and threatened to slit his wrists if she left him.

DC Claire Atkinson said: "Wojtowych’s thuggish actions towards his partner last year were disgraceful and I would like to praise the victim for bravely coming forward and reporting him to us.

"We will not tolerate domestic abuse of any kind and I am pleased Wojtowych is now behind bars where he can reflect on his actions."

