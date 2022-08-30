Two students have described to a court how they rushed to save a dying teenager who had been stabbed outside a sixth-form college.

Ahmednur Nuur, 16, died from a knife wound outside Milton Keynes College in February of this year, after being stabbed by Justice Will-Mamah, 18.

Will-Mamah, a student at nearby St Paul's school, denies murder and claims he was acting in self-defence.

Giving evidence to Luton Crown Court, one girl described Ahmednur as the “weakest link” when a group of boys ran off after being threatened with a knife outside the college on 11 February.

Ahmednur, an A-level student at Walton High School, was the only member of the fleeing group whose face was not covered, she said.

“After he had been stabbed, he carried on running, dropped and fell. When he dropped a second time, it was like his legs were not working."

The girl, a St Paul’s School student, said she went to help him and pressed on the wound.

In another statement read to the jury, a health studies student at Milton Keynes College said she was looking out of a window on the first floor when she saw a group of boys “pushing and shoving”.

Another student said a boy had been stabbed and she picked up her phone and rang 999 for the police and an ambulance.

The stabbing happened outside Milton Keynes College. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The student said she ran outside to help and handed her phone to another person to relay messages to the ambulance control room. She said: “His eyes were open, but he was not responsive and not breathing.“

She said she asked for a defibrillator and delivered CPR until a police officer arrived.

“A police officer applied a bandage, which was very quickly soaked in blood. The paramedics then arrived,“ she said.

Another student, who had been sitting in a van having his lunch, said he saw a male running off holding a “large kitchen knife.” He described the scene as “absolute chaos.”

CCTV footage from a private house on Palace Square was earlier played to the jury of 11 people, showing the defendant with a knife in his hand.

The prosecutor at Luton Crown Court, Jane Osborne QC, said the defendant had been involved in a fight with a group of youths, including Ahmednur, and was put to the ground.Will-Mamah is alleged to have returned with a knife and was struck in the middle of his forehead by a stone or a piece of rock. The group ran away, but Ahmednur - who is not thought to have thrown the rock - was struck on the back with the knife.

Justice Will-Mamah is said to have told him: “I have shanked you.”

The stab wound had entered his back, travelled through his lung and entered his heart. He died of blood loss.

The jury was told the knife and the clothing that Justice Will-Mamah was wearing had not been recovered.

He was arrested that evening when he went to Milton Keynes police station where he had been required to report on a different matter.

In a police interview, he said he had been given the knife by a friend who had told him he might need it after he had seen a group of “30 intimidating” youths.

The defendant, of Coniston Way, Bletchley, told the police he had been surrounded and the others were saying he was from the Lakes Estate and they would stab him up. The group had flick-knives and machetes, he said.

Ms Osborne said: “The only person who produced a knife was the defendant. At the time the knife was used, the boys were running away. There was no good reason to use it.”

Lewis Power QC, defending, said his case was that he acted in lawful self-defence. He said: “There is no dispute the defendant inflicted the single stab which caused the tragic death of Ahmednur Nuur.

“He believed he was to be attacked and stabbed. Indeed he was attacked and injured.

“He had the knife for self-defence and was passed it shortly before the incident.“

The trial continues.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know