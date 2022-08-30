A woman has been jailed after she was caught slipping a package of crack cocaine and other drugs into the pocket of a prisoner on day-release for a funeral.

Elizabeth Kinlan, 49, attended a funeral in Peterborough in February.

When she met the inmate, she hugged him and placed the package containing crack cocaine, cannabis, heroin and cocaine worth up to £5,500 into his pocket.

The prison staff spotted the exchange and the package was confiscated.

Kinlan had also been involved in a burglary on 27 November last year with an accomplice Connor Polwin, 26.

The two of them stole a handbag and a television from a house in Kilham in Orton Goldhay.

Kinlan, of Paynels in Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, admitted supply of crack cocaine, heroin, cannabis and cocaine, as well as burglary. Polwin, also of Paynels, admitted a count of burglary.

On Thursday at Peterborough Crown Court Kinlan was jailed for 30 months. At the same hearing Polwin was sentenced to 10 months in prison, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to complete 30 days of rehabilitation activity.PC Bethany Reynolds said: "Using a family funeral as an opportunity to supply class A drugs is callous to the point of almost being beyond belief.“

"Luckily, the guards spotted this blatant attempt to hand the package over and avoided these substances getting inside the prison.

"Drugs ruin the lives of people trapped in addiction. They can also be linked to other crimes such as violence and burglary; causing misery for the wider community.

"We’re working hard to tackle drug supply in the county, but we need the public’s help. Please contact us if you have any information on drug dealing.”

