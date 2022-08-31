A father-of-two from the UK has drowned in a lake in Switzerland, local police have confirmed.

Abdal Hakim, 43, who lived in Norwich, got into difficulties at the Vorderer Schwendisee on Friday.

The St Gallen police said that he had been swimming in the lake toward a raft.

In a statement, they said: "Despite the quick arrival of rescue workers, a 43-year-old Briton died on the spot.

"In addition to several patrols by the St Gallen canton police, the AP3 air rescue service, the local fire brigade, a rescue specialist and a care team were also deployed.

"The exact course of the accident is being clarified under the direction of the public prosecutor's office of the canton of St Gallen."

A Gofundme page has been set up to help Mr Hakim's family to cover the cost of bringing his body home for a funeral.

The fundraising page reads: "We are raising money to support Salsabil Morrison, her daughters and extended family as they mourn the loss of her husband Abdal Hakim, who tragically drowned in Switzerland on Friday 26 August.

"Let’s help raise funds to support them in bringing his body back to the UK, and towards funeral costs and financial support for the beautiful young family he so sadly leaves behind."Please join in sending your prayers and love to the Morrison family, along with any financial support you are in a position to donate."

