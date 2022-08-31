The flag at the family home of Diana, Princess of Wales has been lowered to half mast on the 25th anniversary of her death.

The princess’s brother Earl Spencer shared a poignant untitled photo of the tribute on the flagpole at Althorp House in Northampton, set against the backdrop of a clear blue sky.

Diana – the mother of the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex – was just 36 when she was killed in a car crash in Paris on August 31 1997.

She is buried on an island at the centre of an ornamental lake known as The Oval on the Althorp estate in West Northamptonshire.

The princess was dearly loved, and today people have been remembering what she meant to them.

Tessy Ojo, chief executive officer of The Diana Award, established to promote the princess’s belief young people have the power to change the world for the better, has paid tribute to the royal and described how she left flowers at Kensington Palace after Diana was killed in a car crash.

Ms Ojo said: “Her ability to connect with people though kindness and compassion is one of her most significant legacies. She left a mark on all our lives.”

The lowering of the flag for the princess holds much symbolism, with the lack of such a tribute having been the source of outrage in the days that followed her sudden death.

Diana’s death triggered one of the monarchy’s worst crises in modern history.

The flag pole at Buckingham Palace remained bare, as was the protocol, because the Queen was away in Scotland, comforting William and Harry.

Newspaper headlines screamed “Show us you care” and “Where is our Queen? Where is her flag?”.

The monarch, who eventually addressed the nation five days after the princess’s death, relented by flying the union flag at half mast over Buckingham Palace for the first time on the day of Diana’s funeral.

Diana’s brother Charles gave a controversial eulogy at the princess’s funeral which was seen as an attack on the royal family.

Earl Spencer vowed to Diana in his speech that her “blood family” would do all they could to protect William and Harry “so that their souls are not simply immersed by duty and tradition but can sing openly as you planned”.

