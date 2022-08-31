A man who tried to make "a quick buck" by illegally selling ice creams along Southend seafront has been fined £3,000.

James McCarthy from Letchworth in Hertfordshire, was found guilty at Basildon Magistrates Court on 23 August.

McCarthy had ignored warnings from Southend-on-Sea City Council in 2020 and 2021 that if he continued to sell ice creams in his van on Thorpe Esplanade he would face prosecution.

Under section 11 of the Essex Act 1987, it is an offence "to sell anything from within the designated areas of Southend-on-Sea", according to the council.

McCarthy was charged with three counts of breaching the act and pleaded not guilty.

Following a seven-hour trial, McCarthy was found guilty on all charges.

He was fined the maximum amount of £1,000 for each charge, a total of £3,000.

He was also ordered to pay £3,652 costs and £170 victim surcharge.

Martin Terry, the council's cabinet member for public protection, said: “I’m glad we got the right verdict and I hope this serves as a warning to those who are thinking of making a quick buck by ignoring the rules."

