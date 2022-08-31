A sports masseur who sexually assaulted two women as he was treating them has been jailed for four years.

Leon Tomasso, 35, explained to his first victim he had misread the signs when she challenged him and told her: "It won't happen again".

The following day, he assaulted a second woman during her massage and then admitted he had " let his emotions get away" from him.

Tomasso, of Wymondham in Norfolk, was jailed at King's Lynn Crown Court after admitting two counts of assault by penetration in November 2019.

The court heard that Tomasso assaulted the first victim on 19 November 2019 during a sports massages at a Norfolk clinic.

The victim told officers Tomasso said he had “misread the signs” when she challenged him immediately following the assault. When she asked which “signs” had made him think that was ok, he told her: “I’m sorry, it was my male urges that took over. It won’t happen again.”

The following day Tomasso assaulted a second woman during a sports massage at another venue. The second victim told officers Tomasso said the assault was “part of the wind-down” and how he thought she “would enjoy it,” when she challenged him.

He later told her he knew he had “crossed the line” and that he had "let his emotions get away from him".

Both victims reported the assaults and Tomasso was arrested at his home in Papillion Road on 21 November 2019, and was later charged.

Victim: 'I now find myself filled with mistrust'

Both women told the court they were still suffering the effects of the assaults nearly three years later.

In a victim personal statement, the first woman said: “I can’t even begin to articulate the look on my husband’s face when I broke down sobbing and attempted to tell him what had happened.

“I have always looked for the good in people, focused on their positives…but Tomasso has changed me. I now find myself filled with mistrust, wary of men’s intentions and fearful of being nice in case it’s misconstrued…and hope that eventually I will come to terms with what has happened, but the impact on me and my life cannot be underestimated.”

The second woman said: “I felt completely violated and distraught. I thought I was supposed to be in a place of safety and respect, but this was not the case.

“The last two-and-a-half years has caused a lot of stress and heartache, not only for myself but also my family and my fiancé. Even though they do not mention it, I still see the sleepless nights and anxiety on their faces.

"I have become jaded and suspicious of people and that trust in people can be so easily broken.”

Det Con Hollie Blaker, who led the investigation, said thanked the victims for their "resilience, strength, and support" in getting the case to court.

"They have never wavered, even in spite of the amount of time that has passed since the assaults, and have been supremely brave throughout. I know this has been distressing for them and their loved ones.

“Tomasso exploited and abused their trust when they turned to him for help and were at their most vulnerable. It is because of the bravery and determination of these women that we have been able to put Tomasso behind bars."

