Watch Matthew Hudson's report on the proposals for a congestion charge in Cambridge.

An idea to introduce a congestion charge in Cambridge city centre "could not have come at a worse time", say businesses standing against the proposals.

The Greater Cambridge Partnership has proposed a £5 charge to drive into and around the city, with the scheme considered a "once in a generation" plan to shake up how people travel.

But business owners say the charge would be another cost to consider amid the rising cost of living and delivery firms said it would make recruiting drivers more difficult.

Supporters of the charge say it would drastically reduce traffic - an environmental benefit that would improve Cambridge for visitors and residents.

The fee - known as the Sustainable Travel Zone road user charge - is proposed for private vehicles between 7am and 7pm on weekdays, planned for introduction in 2026/27.

The proposed congestion charge area for Cambridge Credit: ITV News Anglia

The proposal will cover from the A14 in the north down to and including Trumpington and Addenbrooke's Hospital and extend from Cambridge Airport to the east to the M11 in the west.

David Sturgeon works for Camplings Swiss Laundry - a company that provide services for hotels and other businesses in the city every day.

He said a £5 charge would affect the day-to-day running of his business and how staff get to work.

Mr Sturgeon said: "One of our primary concerns is the cost of living so at a time when everyone is wondering if we're earning enough to cover the expenses in our lives, we're now potentially looking at another uplift for some of our staff.

"It'll also affect our vehicles, as a lot of our services run in and out of Cambridge, serving customers.

"It couldn't have come at a worse time because it'll spook our staff and it'll spook our customers. It's just one more thing to worry about."

While driving in the city could get more expensive, the GCP said the money raised from the charge would be used to make buses cheaper.

Flat fares have been proposed - in Cambridge a ticket could cost £1 to travel in the city, with a ticket in the wider 'travel to work' area proposed to cost £2.

Cambridge Cycling Campaign believes the charge would be transformational for the city.

Josh Grantham, infrastructure campaigner, said: "We know that most people in Cambridge want better buses and improved cycling.

"This scheme provides the funding for both of those things.

"Also, a 50% reduction in traffic is going to be transformational for people walking and cycling.

"It's going to mean people of all ages and abilities can have better, safer journeys."

Plans for a comprehensive Cambridge public transport network were viewed sceptically by people in smaller villages, however.

Cambridgeshire County Council said the proposals still need to discuss exemptions, reductions for residents, and if the charge would apply to those visiting or working at Addenbrooke's Hospital.

The council added it would look at a public consultation on the plans before they are approved.

