Drivers have faced significant delays this morning after an accident between a lorry and a car transporter.

The M11 is blocked in both directions between Junction 9 near Saffron Walden and Junction 8 near Bishop's Stortford following two lorry fires which have caused a large oil spillage affecting all lanes.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area as the northbound carriageway traffic is currently held with 60-minute delays with 6 miles of congestion.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service were called at 4:42am, where crews from Stansted, Saffron Walden, Newport and Linton have been dealing with the incident.

Dramatic video from the scene shows one side of the M11 in flames.

The carriageway is expected to remain closed for a number of hours throughout the morning.