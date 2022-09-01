Ipswich Town have beaten the transfer deadline to sign striker Gassan Ahadme and midfielder Panutche Camará from League One rivals Burton Albion and Plymouth Argyle respectively.

Ahadme, 21, used to be in Norwich City's academy and had loan spells at Real Oviedo Vetusta and Portsmouth during his time at Carrow Road.

He then moved permanently to Burton in January this year and has made a fine start to this season, scoring five goals in eight appearances across all competitions.

He will be joined at Portman Road by Plymouth midfielder Camará, 25, who impressed in League One last season as the Pilgrims just missed out on the play-offs.

Guinea-Bissau international Camará has signed a two-year contract, with the option of a further year, while Ahadme has put pen to paper on a three-year deal.

Both players have joined for undisclosed six-figure fees.

Tyreece Simpson, who had a loan spell at Swindon last season, has joined Huddersfield Town. Credit: PA

"I have played at Portman Road before and it was an amazing feeling. To be here now, as a player for the club, feels amazing," Ahadme said.

"The first thing that supporters can expect from me is hard work. Hopefully, there will also be goals.”

Camará added: “I am so happy to be here. I can’t wait to get started and meet the fans, as well as everyone that is part of the club.”

Meanwhile, Ipswich have sold striker Tyreece Simpson to Championship side Huddersfield Town for an undisclosed fee.

Elsewhere in League One, Peterborough United have agreed a deal to loan Newcastle United defender Kelland Watts until January, while Watts' Newcastle teammate Matty Longstaff has also sealed a loan deal to League Two side Colchester United.

Longstaff will be joined at Colchester by Crawley Town striker Kwesi Appiah who has agreed a season-long loan switch, while Stevenage have brought in former Colchester and MK Dons midfielder Alex Gilbey on loan from Charlton Athletic.

