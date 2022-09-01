A man has been sectioned after an ambulance was stolen from outside a busy hospital - with a patient and paramedic still inside.

The incident happened on the evening of 23 August at the West Suffolk Hospital, with a patient being treated by a medic inside the ambulance when it was stolen.

Police stopped the vehicle in Bury St Edmunds and the 51-year-old driver was arrested. He has now been sectioned.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said: “A 51 year old arrested in connection with the incident and while in police custody was assessed and as a result has been sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

"The police investigation has subsequently been closed with NHS partner agencies taking the lead to ensure the right needs and necessary support are met for him.”

There were suggestions that the ignition keys may have been accidentally left inside the ambulance while a crew member tended to the patient.

The East of England Ambulance Service Trust said the crew member and patient were unharmed.

West Suffolk Hospital declined to comment on the incident.

