Police want to speak to a man as they investigate a possible offence which took place on the rapids at a Center Parcs holiday resort.

The incident happened in Elveden on the Norfolk-Suffolk border on Thursday 21 July.

Suffolk Police would not reveal further details of the nature of the allegation, but said they were keen to trace the man pictured.

They have now issued CCTV images of the man in the hope that he might be recognised.

He is described as aged between 30 and 40 years-old, with receding dark-brown hair, a bald patch at the back of the head and a beard.

Police are now asking for the public's help over the incident in July. Credit: Suffolk Police

Center Parcs resorts are known for their large swimming facilities, many of which include rapids-style water flumes and rides.

Anyone who believes they know the man is asked to contact Mildenhall Neighbourhood Response Team on 101, quoting reference 46482/22.

