A teacher who used a secret camera to take upskirting pictures of pupils and staff has been jailed.

Jeffrey Wilson, 31, used a camera pen to take the photos of his victims.

Officers visited Wilson’s house, in the town of March, earlier this year after an IP address was linked to viewing indecent images of children online.

There they found 53,000 indecent videos and pictures of children.

In total 45 upskirting images were taken at Thomas Clarkson Academy in Wisbech and Hills Road Sixth Form College in Cambridge over a six-month period from April to September 2019.

Wilson had also used a hidden camera in a clock to secretly film a woman undressing.

Wilson of Bluebell Way, March admitted three counts of making indecent images of children, three of voyeurism and two of recording an image under clothing to observe another without consent.

He was jailed for one year at Peterborough Crown Court Wilson and was also given a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Det Con Keith Evans said: “This was a truly disturbing case. Wilson was in a position of trust, which he abused by violating both colleagues and students for his own gratification.

“These images were taken without the knowledge of the victims and it is impossible to identify them. Wilson’s actions will inevitably cause a great deal of distress to pupils, their parents and staff at the schools.”