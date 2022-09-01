The Results: Did you guess the highest summer temperature in the Anglia region?

The results are in for this year's highest summer temperature guess.

We all remember the extreme heat on 19 July 2022, where temperatures in the Anglia region peaked at 40.2ºC at Pitsford, Northamptonshire.

This year, hundreds of viewers got involved, with some remarkably high temperature guesses. At the time I thought they were a bit far fetched, however, as it turned out, the monumental summer of 2022 did not stop to surprise us.

ITV Anglia Viewers Guesses for Summer 2022 Credit: ITV Anglia

Three viewers got the closest guess with 40.1ºC

Kayleigh Baring, Peterborough

Patrick Starcey, Great Yarmouth

Graham, Towcester

The average guess was 34.4ºC with the most common answer of 34.7ºC.

Our presenters got involved too, with the added challenge of a forfeit for the guess furthest away from the real temperature.

Here are the results:

David Whiteley: 31.5ºC

Becky Jago: 32ºC

Chris Page: 35.2ºC

Aisling Creevey: 37.5ºC

So Aisling was the closest and the winner among the presenters, while David was the furthest away and will have to take part in a forfeit...

Thanks to all our viewers for getting involved. We'll be back in the winter when we take on guessing the lowest temperature.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know