A "violent, nasty and controlling" sexual predator who tried to control his own criminal trial has been jailed for 17 years.

Stephen Flynn, formerly of Lincolnshire, was criticised by the judge at Basildon Crown Court as he was sentenced for seven counts of child sexual abuse and one of child cruelty against a girl.

Judge Samantha Leigh said the 53-year-old had tried to disrupt the court process and would "say anything" to evade justice.

As she sentenced him, she said: "You sought control towards the questions being asked. You refused to supply a defence case statement and refused to attend today before a video link could be established [from prison]."

She said they were attempts to "try to control the proceedings", adding: "Everything you said in court was a lie, in my view. You were in my view ready to say anything that would get you off the hook."

Flynn was jailed for 17 years, to include an extended licence period, meaning he will spend at least 12 years behind bars. He had been found guilty following a four-day trial in April 2022.

The offences took place in South Essex over a period of several months in 2016.

Judge Leigh also praised Flynn's victim, saying she was the "most clear and precise" victim she had seen give evidence.

Det Sgt Vicky De'ath, of the police's child abuse investigation team, said: “I would like to thank all those who showed bravery coming forward and telling the jury what they had witnessed.

"Not only did they support the victim, but they have made our community safer following Stephen Flynn’s conviction.

“I cannot put into words just how much strength the victim in this case has shown throughout this process. She has overcome the feeling of humiliation and embarrassment in sharing her story.

"Many aspects of her childhood have been taken from her because of the abuse she suffered.

"Taking that first step to speak out was the scariest thing she has ever done. I urge anyone who is in fear about speaking out, to just confide in someone they can trust. You will be supported, and we will help you.“Our children have the right to know that they will be kept safe, no matter how much power and control their abuser might have over them.”

Flynn was also given a 20-year restraining order against his victim.

