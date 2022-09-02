Bride's shock as Hollywood megastar Keanu Reeves turns up to her wedding

A newly-wed groom has described how he took his chance to invite a Hollywood megastar to surprise his bride on his wedding day.

Keanu Reeves was staying at the hotel in Daventry in Northamptonshire where James and Nikki Roadnight got married last week.

The Canadian star of hit films The Matrix, John Wick and Speed had been staying in the county while working on a documentary about Brawn GP's F1 championship-winning year of 2009 and met locals in a Charwelton pub last week.

Speaking to GMB on Friday, Mr Roadnight said: "We'd heard this rumour that there was a special guest staying at Fawsley and then I spotted him sitting in the courtyard having a drink.

"I wandered over and introduced myself and said we were getting married and if he wanted to come along, that would be great.

"He said he and his friend were just about to get their dinner but I said 'That's fine, we'll be here until 12 and you won't miss the wife - she's the one in a big white dress!'"

Bride Nikki said her jaw hit the floor when she saw the film star at her wedding Credit: Family photo/SWNS

About half an hour later, the new Mrs Roadnight was fixing her dress when a member of hotel staff at the Fawsley Hall Hotel and Spa approached her and said there was someone special outside waiting for her.

Mrs Roadnight said: "I think my jaw hit the floor when I went outside and saw Keanu Reeves standing there!

"I just didn't know what to say. I think I said something like 'My name is Nikki - welcome to my wedding. Would you like a drink?'

"He was really friendly and lovely. He declined a drink, saying he'd just got off a long flight but he was happy to meet people and let us take some photos.

"My mum took the photos and shouted for everyone to yell 'Speed' instead of 'cheese'.

"It was just amazing because we are big fans of his and if you'd have asked me which movie star I'd like at my wedding, he'd have been up there at the top of the list."

The wedding photos featuring the star have now been picked up by media worldwide, and friends of the couple who live in Australia and India have been in touch to say they had seen them in their local press.

Mr Roadnight said: "Even now, we're on our familymoon in Greece and people have come up to me in the bar and said, 'I've just seen photos of you - Keanu Reeves was at your wedding!'

"It's gone crazy."

