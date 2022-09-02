A fatal explosion in a block of flats was started deliberately by the woman who died after she broke into a neighbour's flat to set it on fire, said police.

Detectives said they thought 42-year-old Reena James, who lived in Redwood Grove in Bedford, forced her way into another flat in the block and doused it in a flammable liquid.

The vapour from this liquid became so great that when she lit a spark to ignite it, it caused a blast which killed her.

The fire ripped through the building and left a number of flats badly damaged and some residents have been unable to return.

At the time, people who lived in the flats told ITV News Anglia of seeing people jumping from windows to escape the burning building.

Reena James, who died in the explosion, is believed to have deliberately set fire to a neighbour's flat Credit: Bedfordshire Police

Bedfordshire Police said that over the past two months, a team of detectives had been carrying out detailed examination of the scene, alongside Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service investigators and several leading experts from around the country.

Ch Supt John Murphy from Bedfordshire Police said: "We have been determined to find the cause of the explosion.

"While there remains some laboratory testing to be completed, the very clear indication from everything we have discovered is that it was a deliberate criminal act of arson, targeted at a specific flat.

"Forensic evidence, coupled with other enquiries, leads us to believe that Reena James, who was a resident elsewhere in the block, was solely responsible.

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Redwood Grove Credit: Baljeet Mummon

"We are therefore not looking for anyone else in connection with this crime. We remain incredibly grateful for the support and patience of residents while the investigation has been carried out.

"We do not underestimate the impact it has had on them, and we are providing them all with support as victims of crime.

"We are also continuing to support to the family of Ms James.”

Firefighters at the scene of an explosion at a block of flats in Redwood Grove, Bedford. Credit: Doug Peters/ PA

Once the investigation has been completed, a file will be passed to the coroner for a full inquest to be held to establish how Ms James died.

