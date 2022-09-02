Police searching for a girl who has been missing for nearly a month have made a fresh appeal for information.

Tickayla Wilson was last seen on 6 August near her home in Grays in Essex.

Police in the county said she had links to Thurrock, Southend, Romford and Enfield.

They had previously said Tickayla had pink hair but said they now believed she may have died it black.

Anyone who knows of Tickayla's whereabouts is being asked to call 999, quoting incident 1430 of 6 August.

