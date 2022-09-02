Police are searching a hotel which was evacuated overnight after a threat was made against the building.

Officers said they received intelligence about a threat directed towards the Premier Inn hotel in the St John's area of Northampton.

Guests were evacuated from the hotel at 3am and a cordon has been set up in the area, said police.

Supt Sarah Johnson of Northamptonshire Police said: “At the moment, the response we’ve put in place is a precautionary measure as we work with staff and our partners to return people to the hotel as soon as possible.

"A 50-metre cordon has been put in place while our specialist teams search the premises and we expect them to be on scene for the next few hours.“

Guests from the hotel were being looked after by the local authority and police were "working to return the area back to normality as quickly as possible," she added.

People have been asked to avoid the area while police carry out their search on Friday morning.

