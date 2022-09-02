A man is fighting for his life after being attacked and stabbed by a group of four or five men in Luton.

It happened in a public area in Somerset Avenue at around 9.30am on Friday, said police.

The attackers are described as all being in their teens to early 20s and were all wearing dark clothing at the time of the attack.

Bedfordshire Police said some of the attackers ran away from the scene and headed toward Crawley Green Road.

Officers are also trying to trace a dark coloured Audi that was seen leaving the scene.

The victim, aged in his 20s, remains in a critical condition in hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Det Sgt Adam Butt said: “This was a really shocking and violent attack.

"It happened in a very public area at a time of day when a lot of people are out and about. I am sure there are people out there who can help our investigation.

"Anyone capable of this level of violence needs to be taken off the streets.

"You can also give any information to Crimestoppers anonymously, if you don’t want to talk to the police.”

Anyone with any information can contact police online or by calling 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know