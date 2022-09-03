A motorbike rider has died in a crash on the A12 near Marks Tey in Essex.

The collision happened early this morning on the northbound carriageway between Junctions 25 and 26.

Police said it involved a silver/grey Volkswagen Golf and a motorbike. The rider of the motorbike died at the scene.

A 26-year-old man from Ipswich has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by careless while unfit through drink, driving while unfit through drink or drugs, failing to stop at the scene, and drink driving.

He is currently in custody.

The road is still closed northbound at Junction 26 while police investigate the collision.

Inspector Mark Fraser, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “My thoughts and condolences are with the family of the rider of the motorbike rider.

“My team are working hard to get them answers about what happened and we are working to establish the circumstances which led up to the collision.

“I need anyone who was driving in the area at around 4.40am, and slightly before, who saw anything to contact us.

“Please check your dash cam to see if you have any footage of what happened or how either vehicle was being driven in the moments leading up to the collision.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Essex Police on 101 or online at www.essex.police.uk/digital101.

Quote incident 239 of 3 September.

