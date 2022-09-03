A mother and father from Cambridgeshire have been sentenced for child cruelty after their baby boy suffered a broken leg.

The boy, who was just four months old, was admitted to hospital with a fractured left femur in January 2019.

The boy's parents, who lived in Peterborough at the time, cannot be named for legal reasons.

Both parents gave an explanation to hospital staff that the youngster had been having his nappy changed by his father at around midnight when he heard a “pop”.

The boy’s mother allegedly then went to check on him and noticed the boy’s leg was “floppy” and he was not moving it.

The parents took their child to hospital, but doctors did not believe their story.

Further scans carried out the following day revealed at least two older fractures to the young boy’s leg and arm, and a possible fracture to his ankle.

Medical experts believed the boy’s injuries were non-accidental and his parents, who were his only carers and who had no other children at the time, were not telling the truth.

Both parents were arrested and in interview both denied causing the injuries or knowing who had caused them.

However, on 4 July at Cambridge Crown Court, the father pleaded guilty to causing or allowing a child to suffer serious physical harm, while the mother admitted child cruelty.

They were sentenced at the same court on 2nd September, where the father was handed one year and 10 months in prison.

The mother was sentenced to 15 months in prison, suspended for two years. She was also ordered to complete a rehabilitation activity requirement and a 12-month mental health treatment programme.

DC Kev Foxcroft, who investigated, said: “This was a shocking and upsetting case in which a boy of just four months old suffered significant injuries.

"His parents were the people he relied upon to keep him safe and they failed to do this.

“Thankfully, he is now thriving in a safe and happy environment, but there was real potential for the outcome to have been far worse, if the appropriate agencies had not become involved when they did.

“I’d like to praise the actions of the health professionals who noticed when something didn’t seem quite right, and also urge anyone who is concerned for the welfare of a child to report it. We all have a responsibility to protect children in our communities.”

Anyone who has concerns about a child, no matter how small or insignificant they may seem, can report this by contacting the police on 101.

