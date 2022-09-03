South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss will face increasing demands to urgently support households through the cost of living crisis, if she is announced as the new prime minister on Monday.

Ms Truss is the overwhelming favourite to succeed Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party after polling closed on Friday.

If Ms Truss is successful, she will be invited by the Queen to form a new government on Tuesday.

Whoever enters Number 10 will face calls to urgently intervene to support households through the energy crisis this winter.

In her final message on Friday, Ms Truss paid tribute to the party members she had met in recent months.

She said: "It has been fantastic meeting and speaking to thousands of members across the whole of the UK over the last six weeks.

"Our members make our party great and I would like to thank all the volunteers who have helped along the way.

"I believe in a brighter and better future for Britain. I have a bold plan that will grow our economy and deliver higher wages, more security for families and world-class public services.

"I'll do this by cutting taxes, pushing through supply-side reform and slashing red tape that is holding businesses back.

"If I am elected prime minister, I will never let anyone talk us down and I will do everything in my power to make sure our great nation succeeds."

According to a report in The Sun newspaper, Ms Truss would follow up on one of her policy promises by moving quickly to lift the ban on fracking.

The paper reports that lifting the effective ban on fracking could happen in the first few days of a Truss administration, and under her plans she would only allow fracking to happen with the backing from local communities.

The Telegraph also reports that Ms Truss is considering setting out how she would tackle the energy crisis to her new Cabinet within 24 hours of entering office.

The frontrunner has so far indicated that she would offer fresh support for households, but has given little detail about the form it might take.

Rishi Sunak, who is also in the running to be the next prime minister, said he was "humbled" by his engagement with the party faithful.

He said: "This is a critical election for our country and for the future of the Conservative Party, as we eye a historic fifth term in government.

"We face huge challenges ahead, but also huge opportunities. I know what it takes to get through challenging times. I did it as chancellor and I will do it again as prime minister."

Sajid Javid, the former health secretary who failed in his bid to become the next leader, tweeted: "Whatever the outcome, let's unite, deliver and win."

Penny Mordaunt, a one-time favourite in the race to make the final two in the contest, also tweeted: "Let's give our new PM every support."

Boris Johnson's successor will be announced on Monday, taking over as prime minister the following day.

Mr Johnson and his successor will go to Balmoral rather than Buckingham Palace for the appointment of the new prime minister on Tuesday, in a break from tradition.

The Queen will receive Mr Johnson on Tuesday September 6 at her Aberdeenshire home, where he will formally tender his resignation.

This will be followed by an audience with the new Tory leader, where she or he will be invited to form a government.

