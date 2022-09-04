A 16-year-old cyclist has been left with serious injuries after being hit by a bus in Cambridge.

Emergency services were called to Wulfstan Way at the junction with Godwin Way at about 5.10pm on Wednesday (31 August)

The boy suffered serious injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital where police say he remains in a stable condition.

Wulfstan Way at the junction with Godwin Way Credit: ITV News Anglia

Sergeant Aaron Murphy, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: "I am appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to get in-touch with us as soon as possible.

"I am also keen to hear from any residents in the area of Wulfstan Way and Godwin Way who might have captured the incident on home CCTV or video doorbell systems."

