Liz Truss has said she would act on the soaring cost of energy bills within one week if she becomes Prime Minister.

The South West Norfolk MP and Foreign Secretary, who is expected to beat Tory leadership opponent Rishi Sunak to Number 10, told the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme she would "make sure there is an announcement on how we are going to deal with the issue of energy bills," no more than a week after entering Downing Street.

But she would not be drawn on specifics of what action she would take to help people with rising costs.

“I will act if I’m elected as prime minister. I will act immediately on bills and on energy supply because I think those two things go hand in hand." she said.

"We need to deal with the immediate problem, we need to help people. We need to help businesses. But we also need to sort out the supply issues."

Liz Truss is widely tipped to beat Tory rival Rishi Sunak to Number 10

Repeatedly pressed on what form that action would take, Ms Truss said: “Before you have been elected as prime minister, you don’t have all the wherewithal to get the things done. “So, this is why it will take a week to sort out the precise plans and make sure we are able to announce them. That is why I cannot go into details at this stage. It would be wrong.

"But what I want to be very clear about with the public is I understand that this is a huge problem. “I understand people are worried and I want to reassure people that I am absolutely determined to sort out this issue as well as within a month, present a full plan for how we are going to reduce taxes, how we’re going to get the British economy going, and how we are going to find our way out of these very difficult times.”

Shadow attorney general Emily Thornberry said it is "extraordinary" that Tory leadership candidates "cannot give a specific answer to the one question frankly that everybody wants an answer to" - what is going to happen to people's energy bills.

Ms Thornberry, who was speaking after Liz Truss was interviewed said: "It isn't just the poorest. It's people on middle incomes as well.

"We're going to have the majority of the country in fuel poverty unless something is done.

"What she says is 'Oh well, I can't possibly tell you, I'll tell you in a week'. Why not?"

Boris Johnson's successor will be announced on Monday, taking over as prime minister the following day.

Mr Johnson and his successor will go to Balmoral rather than Buckingham Palace for the appointment of the new prime minister on Tuesday, in a break from tradition.

The Queen will receive Mr Johnson on Tuesday September 6 at her Aberdeenshire home, where he will formally tender his resignation.

This will be followed by an audience with the new Tory leader, where she or he will be invited to form a government.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know